Former Dallas Mavericks star Satnam Singh signs for AEW

AEW has made some big money acquisitions in recent weeks, but their latest signing is former Dallas Mavericks star and the first-ever NBA-Drafted player from India, Satnam Singh.

The towering 25-year-old from Punjab will join the Nightmare Factory run by QT Marshall and Cody Rhodes.

Satnam Singh will become the second NBA star to compete inside an AEW ring, with the first being Shaquille O'Neal who fought against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in a mixed tag team match alongside Jade Cargill.

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo "All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced the signing of Satnam Singh, an international phenom best known as the first-ever player from India to be drafted by the National Basketball Association. The 7’3” Singh was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015" via Press Release. "All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced the signing of Satnam Singh, an international phenom best known as the first-ever player from India to be drafted by the National Basketball Association. The 7’3” Singh was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015" via Press Release. https://t.co/QoMlur2h6R

Tony Khan said the following about Satnam Singh in the press release from AEW:

“While we’ve recently secured some of the hottest free agents on the planet, I’m also deeply committed to cultivating our own homegrown stars and the next generation of extraordinary professional wrestlers,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “In addition to Satnam’s commanding 7’3” stature, I was impressed with his high level of athleticism and charisma. He’s an exciting addition to our roster, and I’m looking forward to our fans getting to know Satnam’s personality and watching his development.”

Satnam Singh was picked by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015 as the 52nd overall pick in the NBA Draft. He eventually went on to play for Texas Legends, the G-League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks.

He stayed with the Legends for two years before leaving for the UBA Pro Basketball League in India.

What can we expect from Satnam Singh in AEW?

Satnam Singh is a giant, unlike anyone else in AEW, perhaps barring Paul Wight. At just 25 years of age, he has plenty of time to transition from being a basketball player to a full-time professional wrestler.

QT Marshall is known to be a great trainer behind the scenes, and with the likes of Jerry Lynn and Dustin Rhodes assisting him in his development, Satnam Singh will have some of the best in the industry to take advicefrom.

