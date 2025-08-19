  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Former Final Testament Member Open to Working in AEW/ROH After WWE Exit

Former Final Testament Member Open to Working in AEW/ROH After WWE Exit

By N.S Walia
Modified Aug 19, 2025 09:01 GMT
The Final Testament was a faction in WWE (Image via WWE.com)
The Final Testament was a faction in WWE (Image via WWE.com)

The Final Testament was an emerging faction in WWE, but unfortunately, it was disbanded in 2024, and all its members are no longer part of the promotion. However, one of them is open to working with rival competitors AEW and its sister company, Ring of Honor, and has a special motive behind it.

Ad

The star, who is a WWE Hall of Famer, is Paul Ellering. His last run saw him as the manager of Final Testament in WWE until Febraury 2025 when he was released. The faction comprised The AOP, Scarlett and was led by Karrion Kross, both who recently left the company after their contracts expired.

Elsewhere, Paul's daughter and wrestler, Rachael Ellering, has made numerous appearances for AEW and ROH. Her most recent in-ring match took place at the July 26 edition of Collision. In a recent appearance on THE HANNIBAL TV, Ellering was asked about potentially managing Rachael. He revealed that nobody from Tony Khan's company has approached him yet, but he was open to the idea.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Nobody’s expressed it to me, if it’s there. Yeah, yeah, I’d be up to it. It’s always nice to be around your kids."- [H/T Fightful]
youtube-cover
Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering sees a lot of potential in Rachael Ellering

Paul Ellering has been a part of the wrestling industry for a long time. With a great mind for the business, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed in the same interview that his daughter, Rachael Ellering, has much to offer as an in-ring competitor and applauded her acumen inside the squared circle.

Ad
"She has so much to offer, interview-wise and personality-wise. That’s where they’re missing the boat. She’s good in the ring but she has tremendous personality, and a great babyface. Really good with people."- [H/T Fightful]

Should AEW extend a deal to Paul Ellering to join as Rachael's manager, it would surely be an excellent father-daughter camaraderie to witness on their television programming.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications