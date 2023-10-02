Former heavyweight champion loses in debut at AEW WrestleDream

One of the first matches at AEW WrestleDream saw Claudio Castagnoli defeating a debuting veteran.

Claudio's opponent, Josh Barnett, debuted at tonight's WrestleDream pay-per-view. While he has limited experience in the pro wrestling business, Barnett is by no means an amateur. The 45-year-old star has had a stellar career in UFC, most notably being one of the youngest-ever UFC Heavyweight Champions.

On the WrestleDream Zero Hour pre-show, Barnett went up against the Swiss Superman in a singles match. What followed was an exceptional display of technical wrestling as both men tried their best to gain the upper hand.

Jon Moxley's presence in the AEW commentary booth added to the aura of the bout as he praised Barnett's ability. After a lot of back and forth, however, Barnett was pinned by the Blackpool Combat Club member.

After the match, Josh Barnett took hold of the mic to talk about his loss. In a display of good sportsmanship, he admitted that Claudio was deserving of all the admiration he gets. He also warned that this match would not be the last, and he was looking forward to another bout someday.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the UFC veteran down the line.