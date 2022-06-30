Former Inner Circle member sustains nasty injury during Blood and Guts match on AEW Dynamite

The recent Blood and Guts match from AEW Dynamite was brutal, to say the least. Not everyone walked out unscathed, as former Inner Circle member Santana seemingly sustained a nasty injury during the contest.

Santana and Ortiz teamed up with good friend Eddie Kingston and Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta to take on the Jericho Appreciation Society. This was only the second-ever Blood and Guts match in the promotion's history.

While the match featured several high-risk spots, Santana was injured while attempting to deliver a Uranage to Daniel Garcia. He landed awkwardly on his left leg and couldn't continue to compete. The former Inner Circle member was also absent from the post-match victory celebrations at the top of the structure.

Juan RC @elclass_king #BloodAndGuts

It appears as if it's a left knee injury for Santana as he went for the Uranagi his knee buckled as it stayed in place. Wishing Santana a speedy & healthy recovery #AEWDynamite

At the time of writing, there was no official word on the severity of Santana's injury. Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes him a speedy recovery.

Santana joins the long list of injuries AEW stars are dealing with

The wrestling industry has been plagued with major injuries as of late, with All Elite Wrestling being one of the most affected companies.

Multiple plans for the recent Forbidden Door pay-per-view with New Japan Pro-Wrestling were changed due to the promotions' top star being medically not cleared to compete.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Updated AEW Injury list:



Kenny Omega

CM Punk

Bryan Danielson

Jungle Boy

Scorpio Sky

Adam Cole (working hurt)

Kyle O’Reilly

Bobby Fish

Anthony Bowens

Lee Johnson

Darius Martin

Kip Sabian

Leyla Hirsch

Red Velvet

Skye Blue

The Bunny

Luther

Buddy Matthews (can still wrestle) Updated AEW Injury list:Kenny OmegaCM PunkBryan DanielsonJungle BoyScorpio SkyAdam Cole (working hurt) Kyle O’ReillyBobby FishAnthony BowensLee JohnsonDarius MartinKip SabianLeyla HirschRed VelvetSkye BlueThe BunnyLutherBuddy Matthews (can still wrestle) https://t.co/9Yr4BTokgd

For All Elite Wrestling, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson were pulled from the show. Punk sustained a foot injury and was unable to defend his AEW World Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi. Meanwhile, Claudio Castagnoli replaced Danielson in his singles match with Zack Sabre Jr.

On the NJPW side of things, Tomohiro Ishii was removed from the four-way match to determine the first-ever All-Atlantic Champion. On the other hand, Hiromu Takahashi was too ill to team with Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi. Fans must wait and see when these performers return to active competition.

