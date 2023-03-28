Former Intercontinental Champion claims it was a big "gamble" to leave AEW for WWE

Former Intercontinental Champion and AEW star Cody Rhodes has spoken out about his decision to leave the company and return to WWE, a decision he believes was a "far bigger gamble" than running the All In pay-per-view.

Rhodes, along with The Young Bucks, organized the independent wrestling show All In in 2018 which drew over 10,000 fans. The show's success led to the formation of All Elite Wrestling, led by billionaire Tony Khan.

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after spending three years with AEW, and his first match was a win against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. After being sidelined for seven months due to torn pectoral muscle, he won the Royal Rumble in January, leading to a championship opportunity against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

During an interview with the Associated Press (AP) News, Rhodes revealed that he could have become the "laughing stock of the industry" if the return didn't go as planned.

“Life is splendid. When I left my former gig to come back to WWE, it was a far bigger gamble than 'All In' [the predecessor to AEW] ever was. That’s why I get these 'All In' vibes when I think about WrestleMania because I certainly could have been the laughing stock of the industry,” Rhodes said. [H/T- Wrestletalk]

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes on Roman Reigns accusing him of 'running away'

WWE star Cody Rhodes responded to Roman Reigns' jibe on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, where Reigns accused him of running away from WWE and AEW.

In an exclusive interview with WrestleJoy, Rhodes discussed his recent confrontation with the Tribal Chief, saying that the champion was right in bringing up his past.

"I love that Roman brought it up in terms of running. I have to own it. I did meet adversity and I did not say, you know what, I’m gonna put my feet in the sand and stay. I didn’t put my flag here. I’m not gonna get back to the campus. I’m gonna find a different campus."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp "You didn't want to do the Stardust thing, so you ran away. Then you started a company that you couldn't get over in and you ran away" - Roman Reigns to Cody Rhodes "You didn't want to do the Stardust thing, so you ran away. Then you started a company that you couldn't get over in and you ran away" - Roman Reigns to Cody Rhodes

With the biggest match of his life approaching, The American Nightmare is set to face Solo Sikoa on RAW in the main event of RAW ahead of WrestleMania 39.

What are your thoughts on Cody Rhodes' WWE run? Sound off in the comments section below.

