Former Intercontinental Champion to make WWE return after 3590 days and dethrone Gunther at Survivor Series? Exploring the possibility

Former WWE Champion, who has not been a part of the company for more than 10 years, could be the one to eventually dethrone the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther when he returns.

This past Monday on RAW, Gunther made history by successfully defending his Intercontinental title against Chad Gable, as he is set to officially surpass WWE legend the Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning IC champion of all time. Furthermore, he has also been the champ for more than a year now.

Throughout his reign, The Ring General has successfully defended his title against some of the biggest names and in some of the most hard-hitting matches one could imagine. Nevertheless, as great as the title reign has been, it should eventually come to an end in order to not make things stale.

Many names have been thrown around in recent months as to who should realistically dethrone The Ring General. However, there is someone who is not even a part of the WWE at the moment, and he could be the best choice. The man in question is the hottest free agent, CM Punk, who recently got terminated by AEW.

The perfect venue for a clash between Punk between Gunther could be the Survivor Series. This year, the PLE is set to take place in Chicago, Punk's hometown, and this victory would be fitting for Punk's return. Moreover, he can go on to have a great IC title reign as well.

WWE plans for Gunther after his potential Intercontinental title loss

After The Ring General achieves the milestone of being the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, he would be ready to drop the title. Furthermore, fans must be wondering what's next for him if that happens anytime soon.

Well, according to the ongoing rumors, The Imperium leader is heavily discussed for the Night 1 or 2 main event at WrestleMania 40 next year, possibly for a World Heavyweight Championship match. This means he might be one of the candidates to win the Royal Rumble next year as well.

Expand Tweet

Henceforth, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the current Intercontinental Champion and whether he is destined to be on top going forward.

Do you think that The Voice of the Voiceless should be the one to dethrone The Ring General? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena