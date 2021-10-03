Former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion warns Kenny Omega and claims he's coming after the AEW World Championship

AEW Superstar Lance Archer has hinted at going after Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship. At the recent PWX Wrestling Show, Archer cut a promo on The Elite and sent a warning to Omega.

Following his victory over JD Drake, Lance Archer put the former over and mentioned that once he wins the AEW World Championship, Drake better be the first person in line to challenge him.

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported the same on Twitter:

AEW has booked a Casino Ladder Match for Dynamite with Orange Cassidy, Matt Hardy, PAC, Andrade El Idolo, Lance Archer, and a Joker card entry. With a win, The Murderhawk Monster could certainly earn himself a shot at Kenny Omega's title.

Lance Archer won the IWGP US Heavyweight Title in an AEW ring, which was quite the historic moment knowing that an NJPW belt changed hands on Dynamite. However, the Suzuki Gun maniac is yet to win a title that belongs to AEW but could start with the biggest one of them all.

Kenny Omega is on the back of an instant classic against Bryan Danielson

Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson wrestled a 30-minute instant classic at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. The pair opened the show and went the distance in a time-limit draw.

Omega, who won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley, has already defended his belt multiple times. The leader of The Elite has beaten the likes of Christian Cage, PAC, Orange Cassidy, and other notable superstars.

The Elite is currently in full force following the addition of Adam Cole. The faction has also interfered and assisted The Cleaner to retain the title on several occasions and could do the same, given whoever his next challenger turns out to be.

