"That would be a great opportunity" - Former NBA star comments on potentially facing Paul Wight fka Big Show

Former NBA star and current AEW giant Satnam Singh has only just gotten into the wrestling business. Yet he is already open to the possibility of wrestling WWE legend Paul Wight, fka the Big Show.

Wight has made sporadic in-ring appearances for AEW since arriving at the start of 2021. However, he did make a pay-per-view appearance against QT Marshall at the All Out pay-per-view in 2021. Though he is typically seen doing commentary on AEW Dark: Elevation, he is still in phenomenal shape considering his lengthy career.

Given Paul's size, it is a given that AEW newbie Satnam Singh would be open to a match with the former Big Show. Speaking in a Bleacher Report AMA, Singh said he felt confident facing anyone at the time, but made sure to name drop Paul Wight especially:

"I’m ok with anyone right now. I’m really open with all wrestlers. Maybe Big Show? That would be a great opportunity for me to go face to face with him." (H/T Fightful).

Fans will get to see their first glimpse of Singh in action as he teams up with Jay Lethal on an upcoming edition of Rampage. The Indian star hopes that this will all culminate in championship glory for him in AEW.

"This will be my dream to have a title in my hand. I don’t know just yet, but I pray a title gets to me soon." (H/T Fightful).

Paul Wight is very familiar with having to deal with former NBA stars

For much of his career, Paul Wight was considered the largest athlete in the world. The only people who logistically could pose a threat to The Giant were people his size. One of those men was NBA legend and, amazingly, former AEW competitor Shaquille O'Neal.

The two men had an on-and-off rivalry for many years during Wight's time as the Big Show in WWE. The the two famously tried to chokeslam each other on an episode of Monday Night RAW in 2009.

A match was then slated to take place between Wight and Shaq at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. However, it was trimmed down to a face-off in the middle of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale.

Since that rivalry seems dead and buried, AEW fans could see a different former basketball star get one over on the world's largest athlete.

