"Would love to be actively more involved"- Former NXT Champion wants to work with Kenny Omega on non-wrestling project in AEW

Adam Cole and his love of video games is very well-known. AEW is working on its inaugural console game, with Kenny Omega leading the charge. The former NXT Champion would love the chance to work on the upcoming game.

AEW Games has already released the General Manager game, but it is only available for mobile devices. The console game has been in the works for many months, and fans have gotten small glimpses of what to expect from the game.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy on Inside the Ropes, Adam Cole expressed his love for video games and how he'd love to work alongside Kenny Omega on this project.

"So I absolutely would love to be actively more involved in anything video game-related especially within AEW. I wish I had some more info and some more details for you [regarding the game], but all I can say is I am fully confident that this game is gonna shape up to be one of the best wrestling games in the past decade for sure. Like I, I am fully confident in what they're envisioning, what they're going for. Again, video games are something that a lot of people, myself and Kenny included, are very, very passionate about. So again, I don't have any details, but I do know the AEW game is gonna be freaking awesome. I'm very confident in that." [2:19-3:02]

You can check out the full interview below:

Adam Cole will be in action at AEW Revolution

Adam Cole will receive the first title opportunity of his career in his new surroundings as he takes on the Anxious Millennial Cowboy Hangman Adam Page at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6.

The match build has involved former Undisputed Era members Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, as well as the Young Bucks. Adam Cole has defeated a number of stars en route to becoming the number one contender for the world title, although he did lose to Orange Cassidy in an unsanctioned Lights Out match.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Not satisified by the victory tonight, @adamcolepro puts #AEW champ #Hangman @theadampage in a less than desirable situation and sends a message ahead of their bout at #AEW Revolution LIVE on PPV THIS SUNDAY! What a night of action we've had here at #AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS! Not satisified by the victory tonight, @adamcolepro puts #AEW champ #Hangman @theadampage in a less than desirable situation and sends a message ahead of their bout at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV THIS SUNDAY! What a night of action we've had here at #AEWDynamite tonight on TBS! https://t.co/oobDZbTCR1

Hangman Page and Adam Cole are likely to main event Revolution, and it is almost certain to be a banger of a match. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top as the result of this match is very hard to predict.

Who do you think will come out victorious between Adam Cole and Hangman Page at AEW Revolution? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Alex McCarthy and Inside the Ropes and give a H/T to Sportskeeda.

Edited by Debottam Saha