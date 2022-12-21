Former referee recalls historic moment in Cody Rhodes' first WWE run (Exclusive)

In his first WWE stint, Cody Rhodes teamed up with fellow second-generation superstars Randy Orton and Ted Dibiase Jr. However, the faction the trio formed eventually broke up. Recently, former WWE referee Marty Elias reflected on the time he officiated a match between the two superstars.

Cody Rhodes and Ted Dibiase Jr. often competed together and are two-time WWE Tag Team Champions. The American Nightmare departed with WWE in 2016. A few years later, he joined Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) to launch All Elite Wrestling with Tony Khan as the President of the promotion.

Over time, the 37-year-old star teamed up with Bob Holly to commence a rivalry with Dibiase Jr. At the now-retired Night of Champions event in 2008, Cody Rhodes turned heel and attacked Holly in a bid to form an alliance with his opponent.

On the latest edition of UnSKripted, Marty Elias recalled officiating the match:

"I was there when he was teaming with Bob Holly, like when they put him with Bob and me and Bob were traveling together at that time and stuff and Cody would ride with us from time to time and we were teaching him, and Bob was teaching him and then when he turned heel with Dibiase that Night of the Champions, I was the referee." (31:22 - 31:37)

Check out the entire interaction below:

Marty Elias proclaimed his gratitude for being a part of Cody Rhodes' historic match

Cody Rhodes' heel turn on his tag team partner Bob Holly stunned the fans. Marty Elias cited his part in The American Nightmare's turning point.

In the same interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone on UnSkripted, Elias stated that it was 'very humbling' to be a part of such a historic moment in wrestling history.

"I embrace wrestling today because I never realized how many cool things that I was able to do and be a part of and, so when I start reliving these things, again, it's very humbling to go, 'I remember Cody was a kid. I remember his first heel turn' and to be a part of that stuff is very humbling. And it's very cool." (31:48 - 32:10)

Allan @allan_cheapshot #OnThisDay in 2008: WWE Night Of Champions PPV: Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase defeated Hardcore Holly to win the World Tag Team Titles. #OnThisDay in 2008: WWE Night Of Champions PPV: Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase defeated Hardcore Holly to win the World Tag Team Titles. https://t.co/b9wP6C5NmQ

Cody Rhodes is currently out of in-ring action due to a pectoral injury he suffered earlier this year while training for his match at Hell in a Cell. However, there have been rumors about Cody's potential return at Royal Rumble or WrestleMania next year against Seth Rollins.

Would you like to see the two re-ignite their feud? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes