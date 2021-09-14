Former rival breaks characters to send a heartfelt message to Big E after WWE Championship triumph 

One half of the AEW tag team FTR, Cash Wheeler, recently sent out a heartfelt message to Big E after the latter's WWE Championship triumph on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

The former Intercontinental Champion's first world title win has elicited a reaction from who's who of the wrestling business. Not just WWE stars and fans, but many AEW stars have also sent their wishes to Big E.

BIG. E. IS. WWE. CHAMPION.https://t.co/FtDfWV1K6W — BIG E IS WWE CHAMPION (@WWE) September 14, 2021

One among them is Cash Wheeler, who collided with Big E many times in WWE. Wheeler took to Twitter to write that Big E deserves everything, especially the gold he captured after putting down Bobby Lashley in the main event of WWE RAW.

"Big E deserves all the flowers he ever gets. Especially that big gold one. F**k yes," tweeted Cash Wheeler

You can check out Cash Wheeler's tweet here.

During their time in WWE, Cash Wheeler and his tag team partner, Dax Harwood, competed several times against The New Day's Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods. When Wheeler and Harwood debuted on WWE RAW in 2017, they defeated Big E and Woods to kickstart their main roster careers.

Later in 2019, The Revival and The New Day embarked upon a memorable rivalry for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships featuring a series of great matches between them.

Big E is set to have a fruitful run as the WWE Champion

Big E's world championship win has been in the making for several months. While many thought he would be the one to dethrone Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown, Big E's WWE Championship win is no less satisfying.

He has become the top babyface on WWE RAW and could certainly help the show's ratings, which have been on free fall for many months. As for the challengers for Big E's WWE Championship, Lashley could be first in line for his rematch.

Also Read

Do you think Big E should reunite with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods now that all of them are on the same show? Sound off in the comments section below.

Rick and Sid from Sportskeeda Wrestling talk AEW. Check out the Inside Kradle podcast today!

Edited by Abhinav Singh