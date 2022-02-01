"I think MJF is the man" - Top champion heaps praise at The Pinnacle leader 

MLW World Champion Hammerstone recently lavished praise on his former stablemate and current AEW star MJF, saying he's the "man."

There's no arguing that The Salt of the Earth's rise in the wrestling business has been one of the quickest. From working on indies to feuding with CM Punk in one of the most notable rivalries in all of wrestling in just a little over two years, MJF has come a long way.

One of those who have closely witnessed this journey is Hammerstone, with whom the AEW star worked together in MLW as part of the Dynasty faction. Speaking to WrestlingInc, Hammerstone stated that although Punk is "great," MJF is on a different level right now.

Hammerstone added that The Pinnacle leader is one of the best in the world right now and that watching him perform always puts a smile on his face.

“I think MJF is the man. Listen, CM Punk is great, I am not going to sit here and bash him or say anything bad about him. But Maxwell is on a different level right now, you can tell every week he gets better. Not just on the mic, but in the ring. He's is so phenomenal, he’s one of the very, very best doing it right now. Every time I watch him it’s just awesome and it puts a smile on my face, and I am happy to see it,” said Hammerstone.

MJF and CM Punk would finally go to war on this week's AEW Dynamite

After weeks of build-up, The Salt of the Earth and The Second City Saint would finally collide in a dream contest at this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

The match was confirmed last week when MJF finally accepted Punk's challenge and vowed to defeat and retire the former WWE Champion.

The dream bout would go down in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago, meaning the crowd would fully support the veteran performer.

If The Pinnacle leader hands Punk his first loss in AEW on Dynamite, it could lead to a hostile reaction from fans, further elevating the former's stature as one of the biggest heels in the business.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you see the former WWE star losing on this week's AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer discusses Seth Rollins mentioning Mox on SmackDown right here

Edited by Angana Roy