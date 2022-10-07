Former star details impact of Tony Khan and AEW's help in looking after his daughter

Former AEW star Danny LimeLight recently opened up on his experience in the Jacksonville-based Promotion while expressing his gratitude for Tony Khan and his company.

The 31-year-old star had tenure in AEW during the height of the pandemic. He has wrestled multiple high-profile stars in the promotion, even going up against Kenny Omega at one point. However, his bookings gradually became rare as he phased out of the brand after a while.

Danny LimeLight seemingly harbors no ill will towards AEW, however. In a recent interview with PWMania, he spoke about how thankful he was to Tony Khan's company for the opportunities he was provided.

“First of all, like, I had an awesome time when I was in AEW, it was during the pandemic and I think that one of the things that I was most grateful for was that I had a place to wrestle. I have a place where I was making money I was able to provide for my daughter, I had a company that was investing all this time and money into me, to have me on these shows, to put me on Dynamite with Kenny, to have me on Elevation and Dark every week and really give me a platform to showcase my talent to the world.” [H/T: PWMania]

Danny LimeLight @DannyLimeLight



Hit my dm for that Morning cardio done.Hit my dm for that Morning cardio done.Hit my dm for that 🔗😏 https://t.co/qLpGzM3iub

As of now, Danny LimeLight is working on multiple independent promotions. His last match was in Texas on October 2nd, where he took part in a four-way bout involving Stephen Wolf, Chandler Hopkins, and Diego de la Cruz.

The former AEW star also complimented some of the top All Elite wrestlers today

Speaking further on the same interview with PWMania about his experience in AEW, Danny LimeLight brought up his matches with Jon Moxley and others as well.

"My match with Takeshita was my favorite match ever, my favorite one-on-one I have ever had. And then, of course, wrestling Moxley twice and Kenny twice, then you know wrestle guys like, Phoenix and Sydal and they just threw the best at me." (H/T: PWMania)

While there are no concrete plans currently about him rejoining the Jacksonville-based Promotion, LimeLight has expressed a wish to return to his former company at some point. Only time will tell if he will be seen alongside the likes of Moxley in the future.

Do you want to see Danny LimeLight on the big screen again? Sound off in the comments below!

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes