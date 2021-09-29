Former Tag Team Champion Lash LeRoux discusses if AEW will become the next WCW [Exclusive]

AEW is the first company since WCW to become a genuine alternative to WWE. Former WCW tag team champion Lash LeRoux believes AEW can become the next WCW, in the positive sense of course.

Lash LeRoux appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube podcast UnSKripted, and discussed with Dr. Chris Featherstone why AEW has been appealing to him.

"Absolutely. Absolutely, in fact, I'll be completely honest, all cards on the table, I've been away from the business for a very long time so I haven't been dialed in, and part of the reason why I have not been dialed in is because you don't get to the wrestling business unless you're a wrestling fan. You've got your few outliers, people that made it as a professional athlete in a different sport, they got roped in but more often than not, a vast majority of professional wrestlers are people who grew up as fans themselves," said Lash LeRoux.

Lash LeRoux went as far as to say that AEW has started stirring his passion for wrestling once again.

"So, you have this inherent interest in what's going on and I've been out of pocket when it comes to the wrestling business for over a decade because there was really nothing going on in the wrestling business that grabbed my attention and kinda pulled me back in or started stirring those passions again and I see AEW and I start stirring those passions again," added Lash LeRoux.

As he continued, LeRoux mentioned reasons as to why AEW is an appeal for him.

"Maybe you chalk it up to nostalgia, maybe it's being on the Turner brand, and maybe it's the production value that has a WCW feel to it, or maybe I've seen some old brothers and comrades doing what they're doing so well, maybe it's the fact that it's the generation that came after me that's considered young like the CM Punks that are making comebacks, so maybe that fires me up a little bit. So call it whatever you want to call it, what gets my attention more than anything else though is first from a fan standpoint, the energy and entrance. You watch the crowd, you can't fake that kind of enthusiasm so the hunger and enthusiasm for something real and authentic is there so that's a big part of it," Lash LeRoux said.

Lash LeRoux believes Tony Khan spending his own money in AEW is a big reason for its success

LeRoux was active around the time the Monday Night Wars were at peak, so he knows a thing or two about the business.

He believes AEW boss Tony Khan is "somebody with some very smart business genius and capabilities" and it has a lot to do with the judicious use of money in AEW due to the money being his own.

"They [AEW] are obviously drawing, so that's a huge part of it. The talent is there to drive it, good, solid talent that are bonafide stars themselves and more importantly but it seems to me that you've got somebody with some very smart business genius and capabilities at the top who is spending his own money. What gets a lot of wrestling companies in trouble is when they start being creative with somebody else's money cause it's easy to be creative with someone else's money, you spend it till you run out of money and either it rains and the business is there or it's not. But when you're spending your own money, you have to be judicial about where you put those dollars so you get the most bang bang for your buck and they're getting a really big bang and a lot of bucks but they are looking at it as an investment that doesn't have a bottom line more black than red involved in it and at the end of the day, everybody's going home like it's successful," Lash LeRoux said.

