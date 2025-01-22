Former TNA co-founder reacts to WWE’s new alliance with promotion

WWE and TNA officially announced their association recently. Both companies have been collaborating for months, so it was just a matter of time before they publicly announced their deal. The blockbuster deal was announced on social media ahead of TNA's Genesis pay-per-view. The pact majorly involves NXT's engagement with TNA.

TNA was established by Jeff Jarrett and Jerry Jarrett in 2002. The company was known as a strong alternative to WWE during the initial years. He left the company in 2014. With a new deal being announced, TNA can be revived again. The promotion recently crowned a new champion, Joe Hendry, at the Genesis.

While speaking with Fanrun Radio in Tennessee, Double J claimed that today's promotions need collaboration. He emphasized that satisfying the customer is the primary need and that WWE and TNA working together benefits everyone.

"The days of not really working together and that type mindset is so yesteryear and passe. At the end of the day, if you create a scenario where the wrestling fans win, we all win. At the very core of all of it, you have to figure out how you satisfy your customer, what a novel concept these days, but the customer is always right. If it's good for the customer, it's incumbent on the business to figure out how to adapt and make it work for the bottom line," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

MJF takes a brutal shot at WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett

Double J recently showed interest in going after the AEW World Championship. Maxwell offered Jeff help for his own interests, but the veteran refused. The duo are currently involved in a brutal rivalry for the past few weeks.

Recently, TikTok was temporarily banned in the United States. MJF then took a jab at Jarrett, saying the social media platform retired before a veteran like Double J.

"Tik tok gets retired before Jeff Jarrett?!?!?!?" he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if they confront each other this Wednesday.

