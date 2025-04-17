  • home icon
Former TNA stars tease AEW takeover on Dynamite Spring BreakThru

By N.S Walia
Modified Apr 17, 2025 01:11 GMT
Former TNA stars reunited on AEW Spring Breakin Thru (Image via AEW's X)

AEW witnessed the arrival of a top former TNA star for a high-stakes match. Following the conclusion, a takeover was teased as he met another top personnel member from TNA Wrestling.

The stars who were cornerstones in TNA previously were Josh Alexander and Don Callis. During the April 16 edition of Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, Adam Page was set to go one-on-one against the 'Wildcard' in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's tournament.

The Wildcard was revealed to be Josh Alexander. The fans were excited to see one of the hottest free agents arrive in AEW. Even so, Tony Khan tweeted out mid-match that Alexander had become All Elite, and he proved his worth in his very first match.

Both Alexander and Page delivered an exciting showdown in the opening round of the Owen Hart Cup. As the dust settled, it was The Hangman who rolled up the former TNA World Champion for the win to advance in the tournament. Then, Page was confronted by Don Callis and his next opponent, Kyle Fletcher.

While Fletcher and Adam Page brawled in the ring, Don Callis walked up to Josh Alexander to whisper something in his ear. This led to Alexander entering the ring and attacking Adam Page from behind, leaving him beaten for Fletcher to finish him. Alexander's actions have sparked speculations of them possibly forming an alliance as he begins his tenure in AEW.

Edited by Angana Roy
