Former TNT Champion makes shocking return to close out AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, fans were treated to an incredible match between Samoa Joe and Darby Allin for the TNT Championship. The bout was intense, and both competitors gave it their all, displaying their strength, skill, and athleticism.

In the end, Samoa Joe was able to secure a victory, solidifying his status. Joe became the new AEW TNT Champion after winning the match with a Muscle Buster onto the exposed boards.

The match was filled with high-flying moves, close near-falls, and non-stop action, making it a must-see for pro wrestling fans. Overall, the match was a great showcase of the talent that AEW has to offer.

Samoa Joe's celebration as the new TNT Champion was disrupted by the arrival of the former champion, Wardlow, who entered the ring and attacked him with a barrage of punches.

Wardlow took off his jacket and attempted to perform a Powerbomb Symphony, but Samoa Joe managed to escape. When security personnel tried to intervene, Wardlow overpowered them, delivering a powerbomb to one of them, all while the King of Television watched on as the show went off the air.

The 35-year-old was last seen on the "New Year's Smash" edition of Dynamite on December 28th, where he was attacked by Joe before the match and had his ponytail cut off afterward.

