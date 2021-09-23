Former UFC Champion attacks Tony Khan on AEW Rampage (spoilers)

AEW Rampage was taped immediately after Dynamite: Grand Slam, and according to people present there, former UFC Champion Junior Dos Santos got physical, attacking Tony Khan.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp LMAO JUNIOR DOS SANTOS SHOT A POWER DOUBLE LEG ON TONY KHAN LMAO JUNIOR DOS SANTOS SHOT A POWER DOUBLE LEG ON TONY KHAN

American Top Team, led by Dan Lambert, has been prominently featured in AEW programming recently. Jorge Masvidal, Junior Dos Santos, and Paige VanZant were present on AEW Dynamite. Lambert berated AEW and Tony Khan for putting out a poor wrestling product before Dos Santos attacked Khan.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jorge Masvidal and Junior dos Santos are getting involved in the action at AEW right now at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens. The show will air Friday night. Jorge Masvidal and Junior dos Santos are getting involved in the action at AEW right now at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens. The show will air Friday night.

AEW Rampage is set to feature a big tag team match between the Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page) and Inner Circle's Jake Hager and Chris Jericho as the Inner Circle members took offense to Dan Lambert's criticism of AEW.

Tony Khan was open to the idea of having UFC stars in AEW

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Tony Khan on Jorge Masvidal’s second #AEW appearance: “It was a big deal for him to come here — and who knows …” Tony Khan on Jorge Masvidal’s second #AEW appearance: “It was a big deal for him to come here — and who knows …” https://t.co/CWqxKdBsUO

Tony Khan knocked the forbidden door in pro wrestling down, and he is quite open to knocking the UFC-AEW barrier as well. When Jorge Masvidal appeared in AEW, Tony Khan called it an honor to host the former UFC Champion.

"Anybody who knows Dan, love’s Dan, and that’s why Jorge comes, cause he loves wrestling. He likes having a good time; I think he likes me; I like Jorge a lot and it’s fun having him here. So, it’s really an honor to have Jorge Masvidal. I mean, Jorge is such a cool guy. I can’t tell you what a nice person he is, and he’s always really been good to me like not when we’re at shows but just around Florida and stuff. And it was a big deal for him to come here, and who knows?" Tony Khan said. (h/t: Essentiial Sports)

