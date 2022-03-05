Former UFC star Paige VanZant officially set to sign with AEW

In the lead-up to Revolution 2022, Tony Khan has confirmed that former UFC fighter Paige VanZant will be signing with All Elite Wrestling. Taking to Twitter, Khan mentioned that he offered the 7th spot in the Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match to Scorpio Sky.

However, Khan later decided to barter with Dan Lambert, as Sky will now face Sammy Guevara this Wednesday after The Spanish God retained his title against Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo.

Meanwhile, VanZant will sign with AEW after making a few appearances for the company in the past.

"I had offered a 7th spot in the Face of the Revolution match to 2021 winner @ScorpioSky but instead I just bartered with Dan Lambert: Scorpio Sky will challenge the winner of tonight’s 3 way #AEWRampage TNT Title match this Wednesday @ Dynamite + @paigevanzant will sign with @AEW" - wrote Tony Khan.

Check out Tony Khan's tweet as he confirmed that Paige VanZant is set to sign with AEW:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan twitter.com/TonyKhan/statu… Tony Khan @TonyKhan This is a huge weekend for @AEW with #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama Tonight + REVOLUTION on Sunday! Tonight we’ll learn whom the 6th & final Face of the Revolution competitor will be! The ladder match winner will challenge the TNT Champ @ the St. Patrick’s Day Slam in San Antonio 3/16! This is a huge weekend for @AEW with #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama Tonight + REVOLUTION on Sunday! Tonight we’ll learn whom the 6th & final Face of the Revolution competitor will be! The ladder match winner will challenge the TNT Champ @ the St. Patrick’s Day Slam in San Antonio 3/16! https://t.co/7xn5HU5GfT I had offered a 7th spot in the Face of the Revolution match to 2021 winner @ScorpioSky but instead I just bartered with Dan Lambert: Scorpio Sky will challenge the winner of tonight’s 3 way #AEWRampage TNT Title match this Wednesday @ Dynamite + @paigevanzant will sign with @AEW I had offered a 7th spot in the Face of the Revolution match to 2021 winner @ScorpioSky but instead I just bartered with Dan Lambert: Scorpio Sky will challenge the winner of tonight’s 3 way #AEWRampage TNT Title match this Wednesday @ Dynamite + @paigevanzant will sign with @AEW twitter.com/TonyKhan/statu…

In a follow-up tweet, Tony Khan explained why there won't be a confirmation announcement for VanZant until everything is officially announced.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Knowing Dan Lambert I don’t trust him as far as I can throw him, so you won’t see a @paigevanzant is All Elite graphic or any confirmation of an agreement until something is signed, because I won’t rely on a Dan Lambert promise. Knowing Dan Lambert I don’t trust him as far as I can throw him, so you won’t see a @paigevanzant is All Elite graphic or any confirmation of an agreement until something is signed, because I won’t rely on a Dan Lambert promise.

Paige VanZant recently competed in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship following her UFC departure and has also worked for AEW

Paige VanZant has previously appeared in AEW programming on a few occasions. The former UFC sensation even confronted Brandi Rhodes in AEW before her departure from the company alongside her husband, Cody Rhodes.

After UFC 251, VanZant left the UFC and went on to sign a four-bout contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. She made her debut in the promotion against Britain Hart in early 2021, losing the fight via unanimous decision.

VanZant then went on to lose her next bout to Rachael Ostovich in BKFC, as she is now set to transition completely into the world of professional wrestling.

In one of her previous AEW appearances, VanZant also got involved in American Top Team's feud against The Inner Circle. The former UFC fighter even had a few interesting exchanges with Chris Jericho on AEW programming.

Who do you think will be the first feud for VanZant in AEW? Let us know the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha