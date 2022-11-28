Former WCW Superstar details his real thoughts on Jeff Jarrett signing with AEW

Former WCW Superstar Crowbar believes Jeff Jarrett can still perform at a high level while bringing "a treasure trove of information" to the AEW locker room. He also mentioned what wrestlers can learn from Jeff Jarrett.

Jeff Jarrett is still taking part in high-profile matches at the age of 55. The Hall of Famer participated in Ric Flair's final tag team match earlier this year. On November 2, 2022, Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut and took on his age-old rival, Sting, at Full-Gear. In his AEW in-ring debut, he teamed up with Jay Lethal against Darby Allin & Sting at the event. However, Double-J and Jay Lethal took the loss.

In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Dominic DeAngelo, former WCW wrestler Crowbar said wrestlers should watch Jarrett's matches to gain greater knowledge of professional wrestling:

"Go back and really watch his matches from different time periods. Jeff knows how to make himself look good, but also his opponent, and making your opponent look good is an attribute of the true greats, in my opinion." (H/T WrestlingINC)

He further stated what young wrestlers can gain more from Double J:

"I'm not privy to or certain of what exactly his role is with the company, but there's a treasure trove of knowledge all the younger wrestlers and even the older more experienced wrestlers can pull from on that roster with Jeff being there if that's what his job description is." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Jeff Jarrett praised one of the pillars of AEW for his intensity

The WWE Hall of Famer briefly discussed his AEW in-ring debut and described how it was a surreal experience. He also praised Darby Allin for his intensity while speaking on his podcast, My World with Jeff Jarrett.

“This past weekend was surreal. It was really, really surreal,” he said. "I was curious to see where the placement was gonna be with me and old Stinger and the tag. I’ll tell you one thing. Darby puts it in another gear from the time he comes through the curtain.” (H/T WrestleZone)

Jeff Jarrett is set to take on a new role in AEW as the Director of Business Development for Tony Khan's promotion.

