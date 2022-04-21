"I can kind of be more open about this" - Former Women's Champion comments on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker is the latest star to weigh in on Cody Rhodes leaving the company.

The American Nightmare was a huge part of AEW since the company’s inception. Aside from being an in-ring talent, he worked as an executive vice president and coach for the company. The three-time TNT Champion was often cited as a very welcoming backstage presence at AEW.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Britt Baker opened up about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE, noting that it seemed crazy at the time:

“From the day he wasn’t at Dynamite anymore, up until the announcement officially got released, obviously, people were saying this and that backstage. Everyone was talking about it, but nobody believed it ‘cause it just seemed so crazy. Even me. I’m like, ‘Maybe, but no. There’s no way,'" she recalled.

The Pittsburgh native went on to share how grateful she is to The American Nightmare for his help in her journey to the top of the women's division:

"With that being said, Cody, I am so thankful and grateful that I got to work with him when I did. Because when I turned heel, he took me under his wing. I can kind of be more open about this now ‘cause we’re not in the action figure war anymore... Now we’re obviously not in the same company. The Britt vs. Cody mini-feud, issue, whatever, that’s all done." (H/T: Fightful)

Britt Baker said Cody Rhodes will be missed in AEW

Cody Rhodes was very clear about his reasons for rejoining WWE despite his less-than-stellar first stint with the company. The Good Doctor stated that he has his own journey and that he will be missed in All Elite Wrestling:

"With that being said, obviously, everyone has their own path, their own journeys, and this is his," said Britt. "He’s definitely gonna be missed as a coach and as an agent in AEW. It was his home. He helped create it. We wish him the best and if you don’t want to be there, you don’t want to be there at the end of the day, too. Better that he’s happy than miserable, if he was miserable, or if he just wanted something different. That’s cool, too." (H/T: Fightful)

Britt Baker will take on Danielle Kamela on Dynamite in what will be a rare television match for the former Women's Champion. The match will be an Owen Hart Tournament qualifier, and if the dentist emerges victorious, she will join the likes of Red Velvet, Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter in the tournament.

