Former Women's Champion shares update on future with AEW

Ever since the birth of the AEW Women's Championship, the title has changed hands several times. One of the stars among the list of champions is former MMA fighter, Thunder Rosa. She recently shared an update on her future in professional wrestling and when she will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Thunder Rosa made her debut on the Jacksonville-based promotion back in 2021. She was undefeated for nearly five months with 20 singles wins. Her first loss was in a three-way match to Jade Cargill.

In March of 2022, Rosa defeated Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., to become the AEW Women's World Champion. The former MMA fighter successfully defended the title on five separate occasions.

Unfortunately, her title reign was short-lived as Thunder Rosa was forced to vacate her title due to an injury. Following that, Toni Storm became the new women's champion and the current reigning champion is Jamie Hayter.

During the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Thunder Rosa shared an update on when she will be back on AEW. While she did not give an exact time for her return, she did mention that she will soon be working with the roster.

"Since we're talking about AEW, I'm probably going to be coming back on the road pretty soon. Not to wrestle, but we're going to be out at AEW and showing face and being around all this stuff. It's going to be nice to be around everyone and see how things unfold," Thunder rosa said. [H/T Fightful]

Jade Cargill made history as the longest-reigning AEW champion

For nearly a couple of years, the record for the longest-reigning champion in the promotion was held by Hikaru Shidu. She held on to the Women's title for 372 days. Following her, Kenny Omega held the second place with a 346-day reign as the world champion.

Last week, TBS Champion Jade Cargill broke the record by crossing Shida's reign. Cargill has a firm hold on the title as she continues her undefeated reign. As of today, the undefeated star has a title reign of 379 days and counting.

Cargill continued her undefeated streak on last night's episode of Rampage where she defeated the Vanity Sisters in a tag team match alongside Leila Grey.

