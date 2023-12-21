Former world champion beats Jon Moxley clean for the second time in his career

Jon Moxley was looking to score yet another impressive win in the AEW Continental Classic on tonight's Dynamite. However, those derailed plans might have added some insult to injury.

The Unhinged One squared off against the incomparable Jay White in the Gold League match of the tournament. Moreover, Moxley's impressive showing had him making a winning streak in the competition despite one of his matches ending on a controversial note. However, things took a turn for the worse on Dynamite this week.

The hard-hitting affair went all over the ringside area, with Moxley and White tearing each other down to seal the win. Furthermore, impressive near-fall spots left the AEW audience excited during the main event.

Ultimately, the former AEW Champion struck Switchblade with a lariat and attempted to connect another one, only for Jay White to hit the Blade Runner out of nowhere to claim the victory.

Jay White's record over Jon Moxley now extends to 2-0. The former IWGP World Champion had previously defeated Mox at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax 29, which took place in the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Japan.

With Jay White's win and no tiebreaker in question, the Gold League semi-final would now see him face Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley in a triple-threat match.

