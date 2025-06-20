Former world champion breaks silence after performing on AEW Grand Slam Mexico: "I got no jokes"

“Hangman” Adam Page is all set to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in the main event of AEW All In 2025. On the June 18th episode of Dynamite at Grand Slam Mexico, Page opened the show with a promo in Spanish, introducing himself to the crowd at Arena Mexico and targeting Jon Moxley thereafter. He mentioned being barred from the arena during the ten-man tag team main event but vowed to confront Moxley after the encounter.
Adam Page made a significant appearance post-main event, where Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, The Beast Mortos, and The Young Bucks defeated Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and The Lads. After the match, Moxley and The Young Bucks attacked Swerve Strickland, prompting Page to intervene. He attempted a Buckshot Lariat on Moxley, but the champion dodged the move, and Page accidentally hit Matthew Jackson instead.
Former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page took to social media after the event in Mexico and acknowledged that it was an honor for him to perform for the crowd at Arena Mexico.
“Look, I got no jokes or rhododendrons for you dumbasses today, just wanted to say it was an honor for all of us to perform in Arena Mexico last night. It felt special. Thanks, goodbye,” he wrote.
WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!
You can check his post here:
The Young Bucks send a message to AEW star Hangman Page
Hangman Page was a former member of The Elite faction, along with The Young Bucks. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson still consider him a member of their group and claim to have kept Swerve Strickland busy for weeks so that Page could win the Owen Hart Cup.
They also offered to help him win the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley before Adam rejected their help and asked them to stay away from Strickland and Ospreay. This seems to have annoyed The Young Bucks, and they seem to have sent an indirect threat to Adam Page on X, claiming that he has sabotaged himself.
"You made your 🛌 ", they wrote.
It will be interesting to see if The Young Bucks betray Adam Page and choose to help The Death Riders and Jon Moxley at All In.