  • Former World Champion chases AEW star out of Dynamite arena after intense fan backlash 

By N.S Walia
Modified Jan 16, 2025 01:50 GMT
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW's X)

The special edition of AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage saw a former World Champion return to seek revenge. This came after his rival was met with a massive backlash for his actions weeks prior.

During the January 15 edition of AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, Ricochet came down to the ring to address his actions from two weeks ago when he brutalized Swerve Strickland with a pair of scissors. He was met with a heavy chorus of boos from the fans and had anger on his face as the loud chants for Swerve Strickland showered on him.

Before Ricochet could say anything, he was interrupted by the music of Strickland. At that moment, Prince Nana appeared behind him with a steel chair and planted it straight in his back, taking him down.

As the former WWE United States Champion lay on the mat, Swerve made his first appearance since being physically annihilated by Ricochet. As he charged towards the ring, Ricochet got up and escaped through the audience. Strickland followed him outside the arena, but The One and Only had fled by then.

This looks like the beginning of a heated rivalry with Ricochet and former AEW World Champion. While the former WWE Superstar managed to evade Strickland's wrath for now, it will be interesting to see them collide in a showdown inside the squared circle.

Edited by Angana Roy
