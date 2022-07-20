"That's a legend for you" - Former world champion claims WWE Legend Sting 'entirely carried' recent match in AEW

NJPW star Shingo Takagi opined that Sting carried their entire bout at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last month.

The Young Bucks and El Phantasmo faced Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi on the show. The former WWE star was quick to make his intentions clear as he jumped off the top and took out The Bullet Club during their entrance. Having received a huge advantage due to Sting's early assault, the Dudes with Attitudes eventually emerged victorious on the night.

Speaking to NJPW, Takagi explained that Sting is one of the wrestlers in AEW he would love to go up against. He also mentioned that the former WWE star lived up to his legendary status at the cross-promotional event.

"Well, I think the guys that I have wrestled before, or had near misses with. So Bryan (Danielson) (Samoa) Joe, Claudio (Castagnoli), PAC. But then Sting… Sting just entirely carried that match we had (laughs). From the entrance on, it was all Sting. That’s a legend for you. He was a real model for me going forward, that’s the kind of wrestler I need to be." (H/T - Fightful)

Shingo Takagi did not like AEW's booking of him at Forbidden Door

On the night, Hiroshi Tanahashi battled Jon Moxley for the AEW Interim World Title while Kazuchika Okada competed in a fatal four-way match for the IWGP World Championship. Takagi, who competed in a non-title match, did not seem content with the booking.

In the same interview with NJPW, he highlighted that he was the IWGP Champion for most of last year and should have been in the title picture.

"One thing about that event was that Tanahashi and Okada had title matches, Ishii would have had a title match but for injury. I was running hard as IWGP World Champion for most of last year and I think people shouldn’t forget that. If I go over there again I should be in the title picture, I should be a main event guy there." (H/T - Fightful)

Takagi signed to NJPW for four years now and is the current provisional KOPW 2022 champion in his first reign.

Do you feel he should have competed in a title match at Forbidden Door? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

