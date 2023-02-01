Former World Champion reveals one thing preventing him from joining Tony Khan's AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has a whole host of established stars on his roster, with many of them being former world champions. But could he be adding another in the near future?

The former world champion in question is former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi.

Ibushi, as of January 31, is now a free agent, having allowed his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling to expire.

The New Japan wrestler has already been announced to take part in a number of events across WrestleMania weekend with GCW, with former Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion "Speedball" Mike Bailey being announced as his opponent at former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett's annual "Bloodsport" event.

But the question on everyone's lips is, will Kota Ibushi join AEW? In an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi answered a number of questions surrounding his next move, with the Japanese star being happy to be a free agent for now as money isn't a major factor for him.

"About money, I think it’s very much unnecessary, but for me the things I care about and what’s necessary [for me] are more important. So I don’t want to be in a match without meaning. There aren’t a lot of matches without meaning, but I think I’ll show up in places in the future that truly and fully understand me," said Ibushi. [H/T WrestleTalk]

However, a stint in All Elite Wrestling isn't completely off the table, as Ibushi explained that he wants to set up a 'school' in Japan before he can commit to something long-term:

"A lot of my best friends are in AEW. My younger peers in Japan are also growing up [there?]. Nonetheless, I don't think of going to AEW immediately. I want to have a 'school' in Japan. Once that’s been worked out, I think I’ll talk with AEW." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Kota Ibushi has already played a small part in AEW's history

While the 2019 Double Or Nothing event may be All Elite Wrestling's first official event, it wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for the overwhelming success of the All In event in 2018, in which Kota Ibushi featured on.

Ibushi found himself in the middle of a complicated Bullet Club civil war in 2018 but eventually sided with The Elite, just in time for the "Golden Star" to team up with The Young Bucks in the main event of All In.

As "The Golden Elite," Ibushi and The Young Bucks teamed up to take on the all-star team of Rey Fenix, Bandido, and Rey Mysterio in a fast-paced trios match to close the show.

The match was famously cut short due to time constraints, but that didn't stop The Golden Elite from picking up the victory. Ibushi still has close connections with some AEW stars, especially Kenny Omega, so don't be surprised if he shows up in All Elite Wrestling in the near future.

