Tony Khan could be interested in bringing another former world champion to AEW.

Kota Ibushi is at the center of much speculation right now after it emerged that his contract is set to expire in January 2023. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will have a plethora of suitors. He could join long-time friend Kenny Omega in AEW or return to DDT Pro Wrestling, where he started making a name for himself.

Be that as it may, Ibushi himself shared his intentions for the future with a Twitter user. He explained that he would like to start his own promotion and give back to the industry while also confirming AEW had tabled an offer for him.

"My plan for the future is to have my own promotion and do a lot of volunteering. There are really big offers from AEW and all over the world, but I would like to make a contribution but rather than visiting nursing homes and so on. Of course, I am also thinking of giving back to professional wrestling," Kota Ibushi said.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow I had the pleasure to speak to Kota Ibushi. I asked him if he still has the desire to start his own promotion. Here is his answer. I had the pleasure to speak to Kota Ibushi. I asked him if he still has the desire to start his own promotion. Here is his answer. https://t.co/tsWO1tuGVU

Ibushi worked on the main event of All In with the Young Bucks. The event served as the benchmark to state whether All Elite Wrestling would be a worthwhile venture or not and broke records as an independently promoted show.

The Elite have match four of their best-of-seven series at AEW: Winter is Coming

Tonight's Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite is essential for the Elite as they look to regain the Trios Tag titles from Death Triangle. After their Full Gear clash, the teams have clashed twice more during episodes of Dynamite. The score currently sits at 2-1 to Death Triangle.

After taking a break last week, they will go at it once more in match four of the series at Winter is Coming. If the Elite win, they will level the series after being two down after the opening pair of bouts. Otherwise, Death Triangle can take a match point with a win tonight.

Where would you like to see Kota Ibushi? Share with us in the comments section below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes