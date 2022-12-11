Former WWE 24/7 Champion makes his debut at ROH Final Battle 2022

ROH Final Battle saw former WWE star Mascara Dorada making his debut in the Zero Hour.

The Luchador, formerly known as Gran Metalik, faced United Empire's Jeff Cobb in his Ring of Honor debut. Despite impressing early with his high-flying offense, he could do nothing as Cobb secured a solid victory.

Dorada worked under Tony Khan to make his AEW debut this year in September. He defeated Serpentico in less than three minutes during an episode of AEW Dark. He has also made appearances for NJPW, GCW, and IMPACT throughout 2022.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Jeff Cobb just hit a Pop Up Tour Of The Islands on Mascara Dorada at today’s ROH Final Battle (12.10.2022) Jeff Cobb just hit a Pop Up Tour Of The Islands on Mascara Dorada at today’s ROH Final Battle (12.10.2022)https://t.co/QD9oIeyVvy

He originally signed for WWE after finishing as runner-up in the Cruiserweight Classic, only falling short to TJ Perkins for the Cruiserweight title in the final. He spent time with the company from the 2016 tournament until his release in 2021, performing on the 205 Live, NXT, and RAW brands.

While on RAW, he was most notable for working with Kalisto and Lince Dorado as Lucha House Party. They challenged multiple times for the RAW tag titles unsuccessfully, and by the end of his run, Metalik had only captured the 24/7 title on one occasion.

