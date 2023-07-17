Former WWE and AEW star believes fans have already seen his "worst parts" 

A former WWE and AEW Star believe that fans have already seen the worst of him.

While Lio Rush made his WWE debut in 2017 on NXT, most fans would remember him for being the manager/ partner of Bobby Lashley. During that period, he helped Lashley win the WWE Intercontinental Championship for the first time. Rush was released in 2020 as a part of budget cuts by WWE. He then spent some time in the Independent Circuit and signed with AEW in 2021, where he worked for less than a year.

During a recent interview with Wrestlesphere, Lio Rush talked about the importance of not being afraid to show the best and the worst parts of one's personality. According to Rush, fans have seen his positives and the negatives and have witnessed his growth as an individual. He even compared himself with a crazy Hollywood kid who has now grown up due to his persistence and self-belief. Rush also expressed his desire to lead and inspire others to always be themselves.

"We’re human beings, and if you’re not afraid to show the worst parts of you and the best parts of you, how are you truly being yourself 100%? That’s the season that I’m in. I feel like I’ve done that over the years. Yes, people have seen everything that I’ve done in the wrestling business on a very positive level, but they’ve also seen the worst parts of me. I’m like some crazy wrestling Hollywood kid that has grown up, and everybody’s seen me go through all of this stuff, both negatively and positively. But at least they’ve seen it, and they’ve seen the growth, and they’ve seen the persistence and me believing in myself, and the persistence in me believing and vocalizing the things that mean the most to me because there are people that look up to me. I would like to lead those people and to inspire them and to motivate them to just be themselves. Just be yourself," Rush said.(H/T Fightful )

During his time in WWE, Rush attracted many controversies due to his backstage behavior and his attitude toward the veterans. since then, Rush has grown a lot as a wrestler and an individual.

The former WWE Cruiserweight champion won a championship in IMPACT Wrestling

Lio Rush challenged Chris Sabin for his X Division Championship title at Impact Slammiversary 2023.

Lio attacked Chris Sabin before the bell even rang and injured the champ. Sabin was asked not to compete by the doctors, but he defied the doctor's order and asked the referee to start the match anyway.

Rush defeated him very easily to become the Impact X Division champion for the first time.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here