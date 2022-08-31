Video: Former WWE personality reacts to embarrassing CM Punk incident at a live event

Former WWE ring announcer Ricardo Rodriguez has reacted to an old funny clip of him that was posted by a Twitter user.

Rodriguez worked as Alberto Del Rio's manager and personal ring announcer. He is known for the way he used to introduce his client. Over the years, the 36-year-old has portrayed a funny gimmick and on occasion helped Del Rio pick up wins by distracting his opponents.

A user shared a clip on the social media platform involving former world champion CM Punk and Rodriguez. The video is from a live event hosted by the Stamford-based promotion where Punk is seen pulling down the latter's pants and then kicking him out of the ring.

Ricardo took note of the tweet and reshared it with his thoughts on the segment. Here is what he wrote:

"Live events were umm ... Different."

You can check out the tweet below:

Santino Marella pulled off Ricardo Rodriguez's pants at WWE No Way Out 2012

CM Punk was not the only one to get hold of Rodriguez's trousers. Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella did something similar when the two squared off in a Tuxedo match 10 years back at No Way Out.

For those who are unaware, a Tuxedo match is basically the men's version of the bras and panties match that was common during WWE's Attitude Era. The company described the match as "between two of WWE's most lighthearted Superstars."

The contest saw the two men getting stripped in the middle of the ring, with Santino having the last laugh as he removed his opponents' trousers to secure the win.

Ricardo also lost his shirt in the bout, which was his first singles match at a Premium Live Event.

Rodriguez worked for AEW as a Spanish commentator in one of their tapings in 2021 as he replaced Willie Urbina.

