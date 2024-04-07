Former WWE Attitude Era star returns to AEW Collision 

Tonight on AEW Collision, a certain WWE veteran has just made his in-ring return in over a month to take on one of the most dominant factions in the promotion. This would be Christopher Daniels.

The Fallen Angel teamed up with Matt Sydal and Bryan Keith in a six-man tag match against the House of Black. A few days ago on Rampage, Daniels faced off against Malakai Black, and tonight was a follow-up to settle all grievances between them.

Expand Tweet

They put up a decent showing against the former AEW World Trios Champions, but the sheer strength difference between the two sides made a huge difference. The House of Black were mostly in control of the match, but their opponents had some flashes of brilliance, which were instantly shut down by them.

In the end, with Sydal and Daniels taken out, it ended up being a one-on-one affair in the ring between Buddy Matthews and Bryan Keith. The former Cruiserweight Champion then hit a high-knee strike along with his finisher to give his side the victory.

The House of Black continues to be one of the more dominant trios in the promotion, and it remains to be seen who can slow them down for good.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Have you enjoyed the House of Black's run so far? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion