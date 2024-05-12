Former WWE Attitude Era star turns up on AEW Collision to confront The Young Bucks; issues a challenge

A former WWE Attitude Era star turned up on the latest episode of AEW Collision to confront The Young Bucks and later issued a challenge. Things have gone haywire ever since The Bucks took over creative in Tony Khan’s absence. The star who turned up and issued a challenge is Christopher Daniels.

Daniels is the Head of Talent Relations in AEW and an active wrestler. As Matthew and Nicholas were backstage cutting a promo, Daniels walked past them, and they immediately started berating him.

The Bucks told him to get back to doing his job when the former WWE star snapped and hit back with a retort of his own. He then shouted at them, saying that they didn't know who they were talking to in such a disrespectful tone.

The 54-year-old later revealed that he had to find a partner to take on The Bucks this coming Wednesday on Dynamite. Daniels then went on to pick Matt Sydal and said that he chose him because they have held titles before in ROH.

It will be great to see Daniels back in action once again and with a match against The Young Bucks with Sydal by his side, it will surely be a great one.