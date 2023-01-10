Former member of WWE's booking committee and industry veteran Jim Cornette recently slammed former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's behavior during Dynamite.

Moxley and Hangman Page are currently embroiled in an intense feud and will battle during the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. Last week, the pair met in the ring for a war of words. Moxley's microphone was emitting home audio, but not for fans in the audience to hear. During the technical mishap, Moxley dropped the f-bomb, and it was not caught by censoring, so it aired on television.

Jim Cornette slammed the segment during the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience. He termed Moxley an "unprofessional idiot" and a "detriment" to AEW.

"This guy [Jon Moxley] is not only an unprofessional idiot and a detriment to the company in a variety of ways but he can't think on his f*cking feet. Number one, if you're on television with a microphone in your f*cking hand whether you think it's dead or not you don't say sh*t. But he does it constantly, I don't know how he hasn't got him kicked off television yet," Jim Cornette said. [5:42 - 5:59]

Jim Cornette further berated the logic behind the rivalry on AEW Dynamite

During the podcast, the former manager also stated his issues with the logic behind the two babyfaces colliding and the nature of their promo.

During the segment, The Anxious Millenial Cowboy and Moxley promised to severely hurt one another in their contest to sell the personal nature of their feud. Considering both The Purveyor of Violence and Page have been positioned as the company's top babyface characters, Cornette took issue with the content of their promos.

"So anyway [Hangman Page] says I've had a month to stew about it and I've got two in the chamber for you in Los Angeles at The Forum like he's going to shoot him. And Moxley says well your punk a** doesn't belong in the ring with me and I'll make sure you don't get back up. So a wonderful contest between two of the top babyfaces," Jim Cornette said. [7:35 - 7:52]

The two former world champions originally faced one another for the world title during a Tuesday special episode of AEW Dynamite in October last year. The bout ended via stoppage after Page sustained a severe concussion from a Lariat.

It remains to be seen who will walk out victorious following their clash this time around.

