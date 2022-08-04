Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon namedropped on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Max Caster namedropped former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon before their match against Austin and Colten Gunn on Dynamite.

The Gunn Club turned heel last month after a brutal beatdown on The Acclaimed. The two teams have had back-and-forths since then, including a rap battle on Rampage. A Dumpster match was announced for this week's AEW Dynamite between The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club, and Max Caster took a cheeky dig at Vince McMahon during their entrance.

Caster said that he is going to make Austin and Colten Gunn retire like the former WWE Chairman did recently.

TheRingsideRoster.com @RingsideRoster



-Max Caster on AEW DYNAMITE



#AEWDynamite “Gonna make you retire like Vince McMahon!”-Max Caster on AEW DYNAMITE “Gonna make you retire like Vince McMahon!” 😬😬😬😬-Max Caster on AEW DYNAMITE #AEWDynamite https://t.co/mSWKpPTKGJ

The match itself was high-intensity, with Austin hitting Anthony Bowens with the lid of the dumpster in the initial stages. Towards the end of the bout, Bowens hit Austin with a garbage can, and Caster threw Austin into a dumpster.

Max Caster then hit an elbow drop off the stage through a table on Colten and closed the lid of the dumpster to pick up the victory for his team.

It will be interesting to see whether this match is the definite end to the feud between The Gunn Club and The Acclaimed.

Do you think the two teams should have another match in the near future? Let us know in the comments section below!

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far