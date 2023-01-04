Former WWE champion breaks silence after gruesome match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

New Japan Pro Wrestling has wrapped up its Wrestle Kingdom 17 event from the Tokyo Dome, with many moments being huge talking points. However, one former WWE Superstar has finally broken his silence following his match at the event.

The man in question is Lio Rush, who teamed up with YOH to take on fellow former WWE Superstar TJP and Francisco Akira for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

The bout opened the show, with Rush and YOH earning the match in December 2022 after winning the Super Junior Tag League. However, it wasn't to be for the challengers as the team known as Catch 2/2 retained their titles after a fast-paced match.

During the match, Lio Rush suffered a head injury that left him bleeding profusely for a large portion of the contest. Now that the dust has been settled, Rush took to Twitter to update his fans on his condition.

"Just a scratch... Ok maybe more than a scratch. Either way, I've never felt more alive. Thanks for watching. #Wk17 #LioRush @njpwworld." tweeted @IamLioRush.

The match was Lio Rush's debut at Wrestle Kingdom, and while it might have been a night to forget for the former AEW star, he is sure to have better days ahead of him.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 was a night full of shocks and surprises

If the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match was anything to go by, fans should have expected Wrestle Kingdom to be one of the most exciting events of the entire year.

The event saw numerous title changes, surprise appearances and multiple match of the year candidates that left wrestling fans around the world wondering what's next.

The event featured AEW stars such as Kenny Omega, FTR, WWE Superstar Karl Anderson, and the debut of Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, who asserted herself in the IWGP Women's Title picture.

The night ended with Kazuchika Okada defeating Bullet Club leader Jay White to win his seventh world championship. By doing this, he is now just one title reign behind NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi in the race to have the most IWGP World Title reigns.

