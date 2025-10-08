Former WWE champion breaks social media silence after sudden AEW debut on Dynamite

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite aired on a Tuesday instead of Wednesday, when it usually airs. The show was a special episode, &quot;Title Tuesday,&quot; with some major title matches. On the show, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kayden Carter made her AEW debut as Lacy Layne. After the match, she took to X to break her silence.Layne signed with WWE in 2018 and is fondly remembered for her run as a tag team with Katana Chance. They hold the record for being the longest reigning NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo got called up to the main roster in 2023 as part of the WWE Draft. They got released from the promotion in May this year.On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the CEO Mercedes Moné issued an open challenge for her TBS Championship. Layne accepted the challenge, making her AEW debut in her hometown of Florida against one of the best female wrestlers in the world. Following her unfortunate debut loss, she took to X to send a message.&quot;👀&quot; She tweeted.It will be interesting to see what's next for Lacy Layne in AEW following her sudden debut.Mercedes Moné is close to setting a new record following her AEW Dynamite victoryMercedes Moné is one of the top female stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She is very close to breaking the record for being the longest-reigning TBS Champion, which is currently held by WWE star Jade Cargill.Cargill became the inaugural TBS Champion after emerging victorious in a tournament in 2022. She held the title for over 508 days before dropping it to Kris Statlander. After her victory over Lacy Layne on AEW Dynamite, Moné has already reached 500 days as TBS Champion. She's just a few days away from breaking The Storm's record.Fans are excited to see if The CEO can etch her name in the history books by becoming the longest reigning AEW TBS Champion.