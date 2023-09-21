Former WWE Champion gets checked out by medical personnel after suffering a concussion on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley may have suffered an injury following his match with Rey Fenix earlier tonight.

During the match finish, Rey Fenix hit a Senton from the top rope and immediately transitioned to a Piledriver. To everyone's shock, Mox did not kick out from the three count, but the referee played it out showing that Mox had a shoulder up. Fenix then hoisted the former WWE Superstar to hit a second Piledriver which gave him the win.

After the match, Jon Moxley just lay at the center of the ring, obviously dazed and not in a good state. The medical staff immediately came out to check his condition. This was confirmation that something went wrong with how the finish played out.

Fortunately, the former WWE Champion was able to walk backstage on his two feet and was immediately brought to AEW Ringside Doctor Michael Sampson. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Doc Sampson and Mox's wife Renee Paquette did not look too pleased.

According to PWInsider, Jon Moxley may have suffered a concussion during the match, as he seemingly landed on his head during the first Piledriver.

We at Sportskeeda wish Moxley a speedy recovery and hope that there will be no further medical conditions detected.

What were your reactions to this unplanned situation? Let us know in the comments section below.

