Former WWE Champion makes surprising return; 36-year-old star injured

A former WWE Champion made his return to AEW programming on the latest edition of Rampage. The talent in question is Paul Wight (fka The Big Show).

Wight appeared in the parking lot at Daily's Place to promote Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli's brutal bout against Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta. It was the first 'parking lot brawl' in All Elite Wrestling since September 2020 when The Best Friends took on Santana and Ortiz.

Tony Schiavone then revealed that PAC is injured and will be "unable to compete" before Paul Wight added that The Lucha Brothers will face the winners of the 'parking lot brawl' on Dynamite next week.

Former WWE NXT Champion PAC returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion last month and initially aligned with Blackpool Combat Club. He competed in the Blood and Guts match alongside Jon Moxley and co., but ultimately walked out on them.

He had two more singles matches against Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship at Death Before Dishonor and against Gravity on the July 26, 2023 edition of Dynamite.

It remains to be seen when PAC makes his comeback after another setback during his AEW stint.

Were you excited to see WWE legend Paul Wight on AEW programming once again?

