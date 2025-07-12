Former WWE champion officially set to appear at AEW All In

AEW All In is only a few hours away, and fans all around the world are excited for the event. It is going to feature several big matches, including the AEW World Championship Texas Death Match between Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page.

A recent announcement has confirmed the participation of a former WWE champion in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match. The star is none other than ROH Women's World Champion Athena. She recently defended her championship against Thunder Rosa at ROH Supercard of Honor. The event took place a day before All In at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas.

A lot of fans wanted Athena to be part of the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match. The former NXT Women's Champion was born in Texas, and her supporters were concerned about her status for the pay-per-view in Arlington. She will now be competing at All In in the Casino Gauntlet Match.

"Following a blistering title defense on #ROHSupercard, ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG reveals she will be a part of the #AEWAllInTexas Women's Casino Gauntlet!"

Fans are excited to see the ROH Women's World Champion in the Casino Gauntlet Match. It'll be interesting to see if she picks up the win.

Athena teased adopting a new nickname ahead of AEW All In

Athena (fka Ember Moon) has been on top of Ring of Honor's women's division for around three years now. She has held the company's Women's World Title for 900-plus days now and is reaching the 1000-day mark. The Fallen Goddess recently talked about giving herself a new nickname after possibly reaching 1000 days as champion.

On The Takedown with SI, The Fallen Goddess said she will start calling herself the Modern-Day Bruno Sammartino after reaching the 1000-day mark.

"I never thought it would happen, to be honest with you. I think right now I just take it a day at a time, because like (...) honestly like once I hit a thousand days, mama's going to call herself the Modern-Day Bruno Sammartino," Athena said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Fans are excited to see the Ring of Honor Women's World Champion reach the 1000-day mark.

