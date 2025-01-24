Former WWE Champion opposes AEW's head-to-head clash with company

A WWE veteran stated that AEW shouldn't collide with the Stamford-based promotion's events. The star being discussed is JBL, who has been currently appearing in different promotions and clotheslining random stars.

The Hall of Famer recently returned to TNA, costing Matt Cardona his shot at the TNA World Championship. He had an interesting take regarding AEW colliding with its shows with WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Jacksonville-based promotion has been running AEW Collision on Saturdays for the past few years. Last year, WWE announced the return of Saturday Night's Main Event, which hasn't been beneficial for their competition. All Elite Wrestling might face a bigger issue when the global sports entertainment juggernaut's TV special clashes with its biggest event All In Texas, on July 12.

While speaking with Something To Wrestle, the former WWE Champion claimed that All Elite Wrestling should move their dates to other days. JBL stated that despite having great stars on the roster, they aren't similar to WCW, which went head-to-head against WWE back in the day.

"I'd move it. This is not WCW. You don't have Goldberg, you don't have Hogan (...) Kenny, Omega, [Jon] Moxley, Cope/Edge/Adam Copeland, you got some great stars, but WWE is the machine. WWE is, by far, the 800-pound gorilla. It's not equal competition, because WWE is so much bigger. I would move it, absolutely," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

JBL praises Chris Jericho's AEW run

Fans have criticized Chris Jericho for his recent gimmicks. However, the Wrestling God appears to be a fan of his.

While speaking with Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard, JBL said that he has been a huge fan of Jericho's character reinventions.

"He's doing a great job, by the way. I love the way he reinvents himself every couple of months, six months. It's just fantastic," he said.

It will be interesting to see which promotion the former WWE Champion appears in next.

