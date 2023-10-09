Former WWE champion who was recently arrested is out with injury

Injuries in pro-wrestling are common and WWE and AEW have both been plagued by injuries at various points. It appears that the latter promotion will need to contend with another setback as Cash Wheeler is out with injury.

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood recently defended the AEW Tag Team Championship against Ricky Starks and Big Bill on Collision. In a shocking result, the challengers destroyed the champions in a squash match to become the new champions.

Cash Wheeler, who is a multi-time tag team champion in WWE, was recently arrested and there were rumors that he could drop his titles as a result of those charges. However, recent reports have squashed those rumors. Bryan Alvarez noted on the Wrestling Observer Radio that the former RAW and SmackDown tag team champion is out with injury while PWInsider noted that dropping the titles has nothing to do with his ongoing legal case.

Could FTR be headed back to WWE?

CM Punk was fired from All Elite Wrestling in unceremonious fashion in one of the biggest stories of 2023.

It was a well-known fact that FTR was incredibly close to the Second City Saint. They performed as a trio in AEW and were called CM-FTR. After the former WWE World Champion was fired from AEW, Dax Harwood trademarked the term 'CMFTR'.

With strong speculation that CM Punk could be headed back to the Stamford-based company, fans could be wondering if FTR could similarly be on their way back to their old stomping grounds.

It seems highly unlikely as they recently re-signed with AEW on a four-year deal. However, we have seen strange things in wrestling over the years. With Triple H in charge, tag team wrestling has seen a resurgence in the company and FTR coud be tempted to follow in Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill's shoes and sign with the global wrestling juggernaut if the opportunity arises.

Do you think we could see FTR return to WWE one day? Sound off in the comments section below.