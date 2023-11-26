Former WWE champion references CM Punk ahead of his potential return at Survivor Series

CM Punk was referenced by former WWE 24/7 Champion Peter Rosenberg on the Survivor Series Kickoff show on Saturday.

Since the event is being held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Rosenberg called all the fans in attendance among the best in the world. That, as we all know, is Punk’s catchphrase and something that he has made famous.

As soon as he said that, the fans behind him let out a roar of approval. Even former WWE World Champion Booker T seemed to have caught what Rosenberg did and cheekily acknowledged the incident.

Expand Tweet

The fans in attendance started the CM Punk chants after he said that, while presenter Kayla Braxton said that she can assure everyone that they will be making history tonight.

Punk was expected to make his return before the Premium Live Event. Fans even thought that he would be the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes before it turned out to be Randy Orton.

If and when Punk does make a comeback, it will be interesting to see if he will be a babyface or a heel.

Are you excited for the Survivor Series? Tell us in the comments below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here