Former WWE Champion returns to AEW Dynamite after 295 days

A Former WWE Champion made his return to AEW Dynamite after nearly ten months. The star in question is CM Punk.

The night kicked off with a tag team match between The Gunns and The Hardy Boyz. After nearly fifteen minutes of wrestling back and forth, The Gunns picked up the win thanks to some help from Bullet Club Gold.

Jeff Hardy was the one to be pinned. After the match, The Gunns and The Bullet Club Gold began to attack The Hardys once more. Ricky Starks came out to make the save but the numbers game was a bit too much.

Moments after that, FTR rushed in to help the babyfaces. Behind them was the returning CM Punk. CMFTR forced The Gunns, Robinson, and White to retreat. After that Punk grabbed the microphone and laid out a challenge to a four-on-four tag team match at this week's Collision.

The former WWE Champion also mentioned that he is not supposed to be at Dynamite but still showed up to support his friends.

Punk also seemingly took another shot at the Elite when he mentioned that four versus one was not a problem for him.

The former WWE Champion had not been seen on Dynamite since being injured at the 2022 AEW All Out pay-per-view.

