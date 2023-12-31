Former WWE champion returns during the main event of AEW Worlds End

A former WWE NXT Champion made his AEW return after over a month despite injury and limping with the crutches in hand to support his best friend during the main event of the Worlds End Pay-Per-View.

The former WWE champion in question is Adam Cole. During the main event of Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View, Maxwell Jacob Friedman lost his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe. It was the second time the two faced off for the title after MJF successfully retained the title against Joe earlier this year.

At the Worlds End Pay-Per-View, MJF was set to defend his title in his hometown, Long Island, New York. To provide moral support to his best friend, Adam Cole made his return, walking down the ramp with crutches despite the injury.

Expand Tweet

Cole was supporting MJF throughout the match, but the support was not enough as Samoa Joe shocked everyone by defeating MJF to capture the AEW World Championship. Following the heartbreaking defeat, Cole was there to console his friend. However, in a shocking reveal later, Cole unveiled himself as the Devil.

It was definitely a surprising turn of events, and it remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have in store for the former WWE NXT Champion.

What did you make of the MJF-Samoa Joe match? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.