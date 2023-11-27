Former WWE champion says AEW made him "fall back in love with pro wrestling"

A former WWE champion who is currently signed with Tony Khan's promotion admits that AEW has rejuvenated his love for pro-wrestling ever since he joined the promotion.

The former WWE champion in question is Mike Bennet. He performed in the Stamford-based promotion from 2017 to 2019 under the ring name, "Mike Kanellis". He also won the now-defunct 24x7 Championship a couple of times. Mike is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Bennet joined AEW last year, and has performed on the Tony Khan-owned ROH as a member of "The Kingdom" faction, alongside Matt Taven and Maria Kanellis. Currently, Bennet is involved in a comedy angle with Roderick Strong and Adam Cole. Overall, it has been a decent run for Bennet in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Meanwhile, Mike Bennet has acknowledged his love for All Elite Wrestling, and admitted that the promotion made him fall in love with wrestling once again. Taking to the "X" social media platform, the former WWE 24x7 Champion expressed his love for Tony Khan's promotion by writing the following:

"I love @AEW and all it represents. It made me fall back in love with pro wrestling. Forever grateful to be a part of this company."

Mike Bennet once opened up on his time in the WWE

As mentioned earlier, Mike Bennet was part of the WWE roster back in 2017-2019, where he was paired with Maria Kanellis onscreen. Speaking to Kevin Kellam in a Sportskeeda exclusive interview, Bennet recollected his time in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I formed some incredible relationships with people there. Because, truthfully, the roster and a lot of the management is not the problem. The problem stems from the top which everybody knows," Bennett said. "It was also really cool to be in a company of that magnitude, to see how a company like that works."

He further added:

"To see the corporate side of wrestling because I never really got to see that before. It prepared me, it made me better in front of a camera, it taught me things that I could only learn there as far as being a TV wrestler." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Mike Bennet continues to entertain AEW fans even as he is involved in a comedy angle with Adam Cole and Roderick Strong. Only time will tell what the future has in store for the 38-year-old star.

