Former WWE champion sends an adorable three-word message to Rhea Ripley after RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has received an adorable compliment from a former champion and current AEW talent. The name in question is none other than Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy).

Matthews was signed to WWE between 2013 and 2021. During his run, he won the Cruiserweight, RAW Tag Team, and NXT Tag Team Championships. He joined AEW in February 2022, aligning himself with House of Black.

The 35-year-old is in a real-life relationship with WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. After dating for months, the couple got engaged in August 2023. Many consider them a power couple in the pro wrestling industry.

Ripley and Buddy Matthews often express their love for each other in interviews and on social media. The AEW star recently posted a picture of The Eradicator on his Instagram Story, praising her smile.

"Damn! That Smile!" Matthews wrote in the post's caption.

Buddy Matthews' IG story for his fiancee, Ripley

Rhea Ripley recently overcame four challengers to retain the Women's World Title

Rhea Ripley has undeniably had the best year of her WWE career in 2023. She won the Women's Royal Rumble match in dominant fashion and secured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. The Judgment Day member has also helped her stablemates emerge victorious in crucial matches.

The Eradicator recently defended her title at Crown Jewel 2023 against four formidable challengers. She bested Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark in a hard-fought battle to continue her dominant reign as Women's World Champion.

Ripley is slated to defend her title against Zoey Stark at the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event in Chicago. It will be interesting to see who will walk away with the gold on November 25, 2023.

