Former WWE champion sends a big warning just moments before AEW Collision

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 23, 2025 01:34 GMT
WWE AEW
Former WWE star will wrestle on AEW Collision (Image via star's X handle and AEW Website)

A former WWE United States Champion issued a warning to his opponents just before AEW Collision this Saturday. The star is set for a trios match with the title at stake.

Ad

The former champion who sent a warning is none other than Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro). The Death Riders member is slated to defend the AEW World Trios titles alongside Wheeler Yuta and PAC against the team of Daniel Garcia, Cool Hand Ang, and Daddy Magic.

Ahead of the big Trios match tonight, Claudio Castagnoli issued a warning to his challengers on X/Twitter in German. Claudio's message translates as follows:

"End station for magical fathers, cold hands and dove-dancing."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

In his above message, the former WWE star is seemingly referring to his challengers, Daddy Magic, Cold Hands, and Daniel Garcia, as 'Magic Fathers,' 'Cold Hands,' and 'Dove-Dancing,' respectively.

Moreover, this will be The Death Riders' second Trios title defense in the past two weeks. Last week on Dynamite, the faction successfully retained their titles against Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong.

It remains to be seen whether the group can retain their title and continue their run as champions.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी