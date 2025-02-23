Former WWE champion sends a big warning just moments before AEW Collision

A former WWE United States Champion issued a warning to his opponents just before AEW Collision this Saturday. The star is set for a trios match with the title at stake.

The former champion who sent a warning is none other than Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro). The Death Riders member is slated to defend the AEW World Trios titles alongside Wheeler Yuta and PAC against the team of Daniel Garcia, Cool Hand Ang, and Daddy Magic.

Ahead of the big Trios match tonight, Claudio Castagnoli issued a warning to his challengers on X/Twitter in German. Claudio's message translates as follows:

"End station for magical fathers, cold hands and dove-dancing."

In his above message, the former WWE star is seemingly referring to his challengers, Daddy Magic, Cold Hands, and Daniel Garcia, as 'Magic Fathers,' 'Cold Hands,' and 'Dove-Dancing,' respectively.

Moreover, this will be The Death Riders' second Trios title defense in the past two weeks. Last week on Dynamite, the faction successfully retained their titles against Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong.

It remains to be seen whether the group can retain their title and continue their run as champions.

