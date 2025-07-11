Former WWE champion sends a strong message ahead of huge title match at AEW All In

A WWE veteran didn't hold his words back while warning his opponent ahead of AEW All In. Adam Cole has been the TNT Champion for over three months and will face Kyle Fletcher at All In.

The Protostar and Panama City Playboy have been crossing paths for the past few months. They collided multiple times when Paragon and the Don Callis Family faced each other. After elevating himself following multiple wins, Fletcher challenged for the TNT Championship on an episode of Dynamite in May. The contest ended in a disqualification, but Kyle still had his eyes on the title.

Once again, The Protostar claimed his way up the line. After collecting multiple tag wins and defeating Kyle O' Reilly, Daniel Garcia, and Anthony Bowens, he will face Adam Cole once again at All In.

In a backstage promo, the former WWE NXT Champion said that he will not be giving up the championship.

"Fletcher, you have made it crystal clear how badly you wanna get your hands on this TNT Championship.(...) I'll be damned if I let you, or anyone else, take my championship away. Kyle Fletcher, this is the big time. All In: Texas, the biggest match of your entire life, the biggest title defense of my entire life, and I'm not gonna give this up. This belongs to me because I'm Adam Cole, BAY BAY, and you are not," he said. (00:00 - 00:49)

Adam Cole stood tall ahead of AEW All In

On the last stop ahead of the promotion's biggest annual show, Paragon and the Don Callis Family collided in a trios match.

On the recent edition of AEW Collision, Adam Cole's team defeated Kyle Fletcher and company in a nail-biting contest.

It will be interesting to see if Cole will be able to retain the title at All In or if Fletcher will win the gold at the pay-per-view.

