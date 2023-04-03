Former WWE Champion shares a heartfelt message after Jon Huber's (Brodie Lee) namedrop at WrestleMania 39

Following the namedrop of Jon Huber, also known as Brodie Lee or Luke Harper, during WrestleMania 39, former WWE Champion Big E shared a touching gesture.

At WrestleMania 39, the wrestling world was touched by a heartwarming gesture made by Cody Rhodes. During his entrance, Cody is known for giving away his weight belt to fans. However, this year, he did something truly special. He gave the weight belt to Brodie Lee's son, who was in attendance.

John Huber (fka Luke Harper) was a beloved wrestler who tragically passed away in 2020. Michael Cole, the commentator for WrestleMania 39, mentioned Brodie Lee's name during Cody's entrance, which touched the hearts of wrestling fans worldwide.

The tribute did not go unnoticed by Big E, who took to Twitter to express his love for his friend and former colleague.

"I love hearing my friend's name. Bless you, @MichaelCole. Long may we remember you, Brodie. #WrestleMania," Big E wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Former WWE Champion Big E expressed his love and admiration for his friend, as well as his gratitude for hearing Lee's name mentioned.

Even in the midst of a highly competitive event like WWE WrestleMania, it's heartwarming to see wrestlers come together to honor their fallen comrade and make it a young fan's day.

What are your thoughts on Cody Rhodes' gesture? Sound off in the comments section below.

